65-year-old Iowa man dies in grain bin accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Plymouth County authorities say a 65-year-old man was killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received the emergency call just before 10 am and responded to the grain bin located five miles east of Le Mars.

Upon arrival, emergency crews attempted to rescue the 65-year-old but were ultimately unsuccessful and the body was recovered an hour later.

Authorities say the victim was inside the grain bin loosening stuck com when the crust broke and he was pulled into the com.

Oyen, LeMars, and Remsen Fire/Rescue and LeMars and Remsen Ambulance were all dispatched to the location assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Plymouth County Medical Examiner’s office.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family notification.

