Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Brookings

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Lynx Legion baseball team opened the final week of the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of the Brookings Bandits on Monday night in Valley Springs.

Powered by two RBI each from Connor Knecht and Jaxon Haase, the Lynx built a 5-0 lead and held off a Brookings’ comeback to win 6-5. Three Brandon Valley pitchers combined to throw a shutout and deliver the sweep in a 7-0 victory in game two.

