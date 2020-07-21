Brookings School Board considering mask requirement in back-to-school plan

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings School Board is examining its options as the district prepares to return to school amid the pandemic.

School Superintendent Klint Willert says it’s a phased plan based on the number of cases in the community and in the schools. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, he recommends they start school with a hybrid model.

“We would have half of our students attend school on Monday and Tuesday, the same cohort both days,” Willert said. “We would take Wednesday off, then we would have Thursday and Friday as the second cohort of students.”

Dakota Radio Group reports on days students are not in school, they would be required to do studies on their own. There will also be a total online option for those who cannot or choose not to attend in person.

Willert says their plan includes a requirement for students and staff to wear masks. The district will provide masks for those who need them.

Willert says this is a draft plan and they welcome public input. He says the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

Classes would begin on August 31.The board will vote on a final plan on July 30th.

