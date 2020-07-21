Advertisement

Brookings School Board considering mask requirement in back-to-school plan

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings School Board is examining its options as the district prepares to return to school amid the pandemic.

School Superintendent Klint Willert says it’s a phased plan based on the number of cases in the community and in the schools. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, he recommends they start school with a hybrid model.

“We would have half of our students attend school on Monday and Tuesday, the same cohort both days,” Willert said. “We would take Wednesday off, then we would have Thursday and Friday as the second cohort of students.”

Dakota Radio Group reports on days students are not in school, they would be required to do studies on their own. There will also be a total online option for those who cannot or choose not to attend in person.

Willert says their plan includes a requirement for students and staff to wear masks. The district will provide masks for those who need them.

Willert says this is a draft plan and they welcome public input. He says the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

Classes would begin on August 31.The board will vote on a final plan on July 30th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Watertown Police Department adds 3 officers thanks to grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watertown’s police force will be expanding by three additional officers next year thanks to a $375,000 federal grant.

Coronavirus

Poll: Pandemic hurting Americans’ finances in disparate ways

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
For some, the virus has meant lost income or struggles to pay bills on time. Others have transitioned to working from home or have experienced the nation's economic decline through a dip in the value of their investments.

Latest News

News

Senator John Thune among top Republicans who vow to fill potential Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to CNN, top Republican Senate leaders said they will confirm Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court if one of the justices retired this year.

News

Iowa schools forced to adjust to governor’s proclamation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Friday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a public health proclamation advancing Iowa’s Return to Learn plan, in which schools must focus on safely welcoming students and teachers back to school in-person in the fall.

News

Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota for relocation.

News

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: 17 hours ago
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota hosts largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is holding their 20th annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Inspiration.

Education

U.S. visa restrictions affecting local schools and businesses

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
In the past, students not only learned the language by observing dialogue between their teacher and an intern but also the intern teacher's culture was part of the education plan. This year the Spanish Immersion programs continue, but look different.