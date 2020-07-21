Advertisement

Connor Knecht making plenty of connections at Brandon Valley

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sometimes you’re just born with a name that suits a certain game.

“Yeah I know on your stuff you say Knecht connects! So I’m used to hearing that all the time on Dakota Sports Now!” Brandon Valley outfielder Connor Knecht says.

“I know a lot of places we go they like to use that name and kind of go with it as ‘Connor “Knechts” with one! So it works!” Brandon Valley Head Coach Jeremy VanHeel says.

Which is part of the reason Connor Knecht became a baseball player despite having a dad who played football at Northern.

"I love hitting. I love when you make that contact, that solid contact, it feels really good. I've been playing since I was about three years old, so it was just something that I grew up loving to play. I just put a lot of hard work and dedication into it." Connor says.

After a solid prep career, Connor did follow his dad in heading to Aberdeen, and a year redshirting with the Wolves has paid dividends in his final Legion year with Brandon Valley. Knecht hit for the cycle a week ago in Rapid City and has been a difficult out.

"Got in the weight room and I put on 20 pounds over this past year so that's obviously increased my game as well." Knecht says.

"He understands his swing and he's had good eye this year at the plate which has been different than years past. He's really focused himself on really getting his pitch. And when he hits it, he hits it hard." VanHeel says.

Though he feels ready to compete for playing time at Northern, there's one more connection he wants to make before leaving Brandon.

“It’ll be very tough to take the Brandon Valley uniform off. Hopefully we can end it on a good note and win a state championship.” Knecht says.>

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athlete Of The Week

Connor Knecht Athlete of the Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meet our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week from Brandon Valley!

Sports

IOWA PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Akron-Westfield returns to state, West Lyon shutout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Westerners beat Gehlen 9-2, Wildcats fall to Ridge View 5-0

Sports

Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Brookings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx win 6-5 & 7-0

High School

SDHSAA Task Force Recommends Proceeding With Fall Prep Sports Season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Final vote coming on Wednesday

Latest News

News

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: 6 hours ago
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

Sports

Justin Henderson wins second feature at Knoxville Raceway this year

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tea native wins 360 sprint feature.

Sports

Justin Henderson Picks Up Second Win At Knoxville Raceway In 2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
Tea native wins 360 sprint feature

Sports

Canaries drop road trip finale to Winnipeg

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds finish 3-2 on first road trip of 2020 after 5-3 Sunday afternoon loss.

Sports

Canaries Drop Series Finale With Winnipeg

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Birds finish road trip with 5-3 loss.

Sports

Champions crowned at South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
$11,000 in prize money awarded on final day of amateur tennis tournament.