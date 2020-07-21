Connor Knecht making plenty of connections at Brandon Valley

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sometimes you’re just born with a name that suits a certain game.

“Yeah I know on your stuff you say Knecht connects! So I’m used to hearing that all the time on Dakota Sports Now!” Brandon Valley outfielder Connor Knecht says.

“I know a lot of places we go they like to use that name and kind of go with it as ‘Connor “Knechts” with one! So it works!” Brandon Valley Head Coach Jeremy VanHeel says.

Which is part of the reason Connor Knecht became a baseball player despite having a dad who played football at Northern.

"I love hitting. I love when you make that contact, that solid contact, it feels really good. I've been playing since I was about three years old, so it was just something that I grew up loving to play. I just put a lot of hard work and dedication into it." Connor says.

After a solid prep career, Connor did follow his dad in heading to Aberdeen, and a year redshirting with the Wolves has paid dividends in his final Legion year with Brandon Valley. Knecht hit for the cycle a week ago in Rapid City and has been a difficult out.

"Got in the weight room and I put on 20 pounds over this past year so that's obviously increased my game as well." Knecht says.

"He understands his swing and he's had good eye this year at the plate which has been different than years past. He's really focused himself on really getting his pitch. And when he hits it, he hits it hard." VanHeel says.

Though he feels ready to compete for playing time at Northern, there's one more connection he wants to make before leaving Brandon.

“It’ll be very tough to take the Brandon Valley uniform off. Hopefully we can end it on a good note and win a state championship.” Knecht says.>

