IOWA PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Akron-Westfield returns to state, West Lyon shutout

LARCHWOOD & AKRON, IA (Dakota News Now) - Tickets to the Iowa High School State Softball tournament were punched during region championships on Monday night.

The Akron-Westfield Westerners are heading back to Fort Dodge after defeating Gehlen 9-2 in the Class 1A Region 1 championship in Akron. No such celebration to be had in Larchwood for host West Lyon. The Wildcats were shut down by visiting Ridge View 5-0 in the Class 2A Region 2 title game. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Not shown in the highlights was Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley defeating Spirit Lake 16-10 to claim the Class 3A Region 1 crown.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.