Advertisement

IOWA PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Akron-Westfield returns to state, West Lyon shutout

Akron-Westfield beats Gehlen 9-2, West Lyon falls to Ridge View 5-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD & AKRON, IA (Dakota News Now) - Tickets to the Iowa High School State Softball tournament were punched during region championships on Monday night.

The Akron-Westfield Westerners are heading back to Fort Dodge after defeating Gehlen 9-2 in the Class 1A Region 1 championship in Akron. No such celebration to be had in Larchwood for host West Lyon. The Wildcats were shut down by visiting Ridge View 5-0 in the Class 2A Region 2 title game. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Not shown in the highlights was Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley defeating Spirit Lake 16-10 to claim the Class 3A Region 1 crown.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athlete Of The Week

Connor Knecht making plenty of connections at Brandon Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week!

Sports

Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Brookings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx win 6-5 & 7-0

High School

SDHSAA Task Force Recommends Proceeding With Fall Prep Sports Season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Final vote coming on Wednesday

News

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: 6 hours ago
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Justin Henderson wins second feature at Knoxville Raceway this year

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tea native wins 360 sprint feature.

Sports

Justin Henderson Picks Up Second Win At Knoxville Raceway In 2020

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
Tea native wins 360 sprint feature

Sports

Canaries drop road trip finale to Winnipeg

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds finish 3-2 on first road trip of 2020 after 5-3 Sunday afternoon loss.

Sports

Canaries Drop Series Finale With Winnipeg

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Birds finish road trip with 5-3 loss.

Sports

Champions crowned at South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
$11,000 in prize money awarded on final day of amateur tennis tournament.

Sports

South Dakota Adult Open tennis championships

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
Highlights from the final day of competition