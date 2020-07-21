Advertisement

Iowa schools forced to adjust to governor’s proclamation

Friday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a public health proclamation advancing Iowa’s Return to Learn plan, in which schools must focus on safely welcoming students and teachers back to school in-person in the fall.(Dakota News Now)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The proclamation prioritizes in-person learning, requiring schools to plan for at least 50 percent of teaching to take place face-to-face. But it also gives parents an online learning option.

The proclamation could undo some school’s back-to-school plans, as some districts were looking to offer classes completely online. To do this, districts now must receive state approval.

“It seems to be incredibly short-sighted that we would be providing such restrictive guidelines when returning to school as the pandemic in our state and across the country just continues to grow and grow and grow,” said Mike Beranek, President of the Iowa State Education Association. 

Beranek says the proclamation reduces local control in the state and argues local school districts and local boards of health should be able to make the call on whether or not returning to school is safe.

In response to the governor, the Iowa State Education Association created a petition to rescind the July 17th proclamation. 

As of 9 a.m. on July 20th, the association has received 30,000 signatures. You can find the petition here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/rescind-the-july-17th-proclamation-and-issue-a-new-one?source=direct_link&fbclid=IwAR3PGLluddCU8QqSy03hOs0Ep3FA-KtKYiXY5CJqi60spIwh2Ygwm57xCX4

School starts on August 13th in Sioux Center. The superintendent says the proclamation hasn't changed their back to school plans. Right now, the plan is to bring students back to class while offering a remote learning opportunity to those who don't feel comfortable.

On campus, deep cleaning and social distancing precautions are in place. 

“You’re going to see more assigned seats, probably. You’re going to see more cohort groups of kids staying together throughout the days as opposed to dispersing amongst larger groups. Maybe some of the classrooms move, the teachers move and the kids stay,” said Superintendent Gary McEldowney.

Superintendent McEldowney says things are changing on a day-to-day basis due to COVID and the number of cases, so things could still change before school starts.

