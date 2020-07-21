Advertisement

Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota

By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses across the nation have been challenged this year by the pandemic, but in South Dakota business is starting to come back, in part, because the state never went into full lockdown.

That choice may now be luring businesses from outside the state to consider relocating to South Dakota.

During her State of the State Address at the beginning of the year, Governor Kristi Noem made it clear that South Dakota is open for business.

Since then our state, and nation, has been rocked by COVID-19.

Though the pandemic certainly has challenged businesses in 2020, businesses in South Dakota are starting to bounce back.

This, along with the way state officials and local municipalities have handled the pandemic so far, has caught the attention of businesses in other states.

“Folks are frustrated with some of the states that are having more stringent shutdowns, and I think South Dakota has a luxury because we have a little more social distance from one another than some of the larger cities are met with,” Jeff Griffin, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, said. “Big city problems are something some folks are looking to avoid and get away from.”

South Dakota Retailers Association Director Nathan Sanderson says a low-cost business environment also attracts businesses to the state.

“We have a very productive workforce, low taxes, reasonable regulation, and if you combine all of those things together, South Dakota becomes a very attractive place for businesses, especially when you compare us to other states, and especially in light of COVID-19,” Sanderson said.

Though he couldn’t provide specifics, Sanderson says real discussions are being had about some of these businesses moving their operations to the Mount Rushmore state.

”I think it’s a near certainty that businesses are going to relocate to South Dakota,” Sanderson said. “I think the longer that COVID-19 lasts, the more readily those businesses are going to seek to move, and it would not surprise me at all if we see new businesses coming into South Dakota by the end of the year.”

And, it’s not only businesses, entrepreneurs are also looking to South Dakota as well.

“While it’s sad that some of the states are really suffering, in some ways it’s because South Dakota has taken care of their own issues along the way and funded their own programs,” Griffin said. “So when hard times come, we have the reserves and resiliency to fight through it and be an attractive place for people that want to live their American dream.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa schools forced to adjust to governor’s proclamation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Friday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a public health proclamation advancing Iowa’s Return to Learn plan, in which schools must focus on safely welcoming students and teachers back to school in-person in the fall.

News

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: 6 hours ago
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota hosts largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is holding their 20th annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Inspiration.

Education

U.S. visa restrictions affecting local schools and businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
In the past, students not only learned the language by observing dialogue between their teacher and an intern but also the intern teacher's culture was part of the education plan. This year the Spanish Immersion programs continue, but look different.

Latest News

News

City of Pierre backs its police officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The city government in Pierre is letting the support for their police force be known.

News

1 killed in two-vehicle rollover crash near Sioux Falls

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 pm near 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

News

Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Updated: 12 hours ago
In Iowa, the issue has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance.

News

37 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active cases have declined for the third straight day with seven fewer from Sunday.

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on measures concerning international students

Updated: 13 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on a measures concerning international students

Updated: 14 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now