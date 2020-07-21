Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses across the nation have been challenged this year by the pandemic, but in South Dakota business is starting to come back, in part, because the state never went into full lockdown.

That choice may now be luring businesses from outside the state to consider relocating to South Dakota.

During her State of the State Address at the beginning of the year, Governor Kristi Noem made it clear that South Dakota is open for business.

Since then our state, and nation, has been rocked by COVID-19.

Though the pandemic certainly has challenged businesses in 2020, businesses in South Dakota are starting to bounce back.

This, along with the way state officials and local municipalities have handled the pandemic so far, has caught the attention of businesses in other states.

“Folks are frustrated with some of the states that are having more stringent shutdowns, and I think South Dakota has a luxury because we have a little more social distance from one another than some of the larger cities are met with,” Jeff Griffin, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, said. “Big city problems are something some folks are looking to avoid and get away from.”

South Dakota Retailers Association Director Nathan Sanderson says a low-cost business environment also attracts businesses to the state.

“We have a very productive workforce, low taxes, reasonable regulation, and if you combine all of those things together, South Dakota becomes a very attractive place for businesses, especially when you compare us to other states, and especially in light of COVID-19,” Sanderson said.

Though he couldn’t provide specifics, Sanderson says real discussions are being had about some of these businesses moving their operations to the Mount Rushmore state.

”I think it’s a near certainty that businesses are going to relocate to South Dakota,” Sanderson said. “I think the longer that COVID-19 lasts, the more readily those businesses are going to seek to move, and it would not surprise me at all if we see new businesses coming into South Dakota by the end of the year.”

And, it’s not only businesses, entrepreneurs are also looking to South Dakota as well.

“While it’s sad that some of the states are really suffering, in some ways it’s because South Dakota has taken care of their own issues along the way and funded their own programs,” Griffin said. “So when hard times come, we have the reserves and resiliency to fight through it and be an attractive place for people that want to live their American dream.”

