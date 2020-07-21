Advertisement

Senator John Thune among top Republicans who vow to fill potential Supreme Court vacancy

Top Senate Republicans said they will confirm Trump's appointment if the opportunity were to come up. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Several Senate Republican leaders said they will confirm a nominee by President Donald Trump even if that vacancy occurred after this year’s election. This move could face criticism since the GOP would be treating a nominee under Trump differently than they did under former President Barack Obama. Leaders blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

According to CNN, Democrats are increasingly worried about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health since she just made a new bout with cancer public, along with the possibility of other retirements.

Senator John Thune said Senate Republicans would fill a vacancy.

“That would be part of this year. We would move on it,” he said.

Senator Chuck Grassley, a republican from Iowa, said he would not fill a vacancy for the same reason he didn’t in 2016 with Obama’s nominee.

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have all said they would confirm Trump’s nominee if it came down to it.

