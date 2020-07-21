South Dakota lawmakers criticize Noem on tribal checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are calling for formal consultation processes between tribal and state governments after Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of a conflict over coronavirus checkpoints set up by tribes.

Legislators on a committee tasked with navigating tribal relations are criticizing the governor for escalating the checkpoints dispute. They say an established process for creating agreements would help settle conflicts.

The Republican governor and the leaders of several tribes have exchanged legal threats and barbs after Noem threatened to sue tribes in May if they didn’t remove checkpoints on federal and state highways. The tribes set up the checkpoints to mitigate coronavirus infections.

