Advertisement

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Final vote to approve proceeding coming Wednesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

The activities association released the recommendations on Monday. The report suggests protocol and guidance for athletes, coaches, staff, and cheerleaders, including daily screenings, and quarantine procedures.

The task force also laid out suggestions for allowing fans. They range from completely open to only parents and/or students, to no fans at all.

The activities association board of directors will vote on the proposal Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NFHS which writes the rules of competitions for most high school sports in the nation has broken down the risk of contracting COVID-19 for fall sports. It lists football and competitive cheer and dance as “high-risk”, soccer and volleyball as “moderate-risk”, and golf, tennis, and cross country at low-risk.

”There’s inevitable contact that happens in almost every aspect of life and sports is no different. I think the biggest thing that we were able to do was to use those NFHS rule modifications and put in place what made sense for us as a state to try to mitigate, as much as we could, in the sports and particularly those high impact sports.” SDHSAA Director Dan Swartos says.

All-state chorus and orchestra are also designated as “high-risk” activities.

You can view the full recommendations from the SDHSAA task force HERE .

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa schools forced to adjust to governor’s proclamation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Friday Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a public health proclamation advancing Iowa’s Return to Learn plan, in which schools must focus on safely welcoming students and teachers back to school in-person in the fall.

News

Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Out of state businesses eyeing South Dakota for relocation.

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota hosts largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is holding their 20th annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Inspiration.

Education

U.S. visa restrictions affecting local schools and businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
In the past, students not only learned the language by observing dialogue between their teacher and an intern but also the intern teacher's culture was part of the education plan. This year the Spanish Immersion programs continue, but look different.

Latest News

News

City of Pierre backs its police officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The city government in Pierre is letting the support for their police force be known.

News

1 killed in two-vehicle rollover crash near Sioux Falls

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 pm near 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

News

Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Updated: 12 hours ago
In Iowa, the issue has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance.

News

37 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in South Dakota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active cases have declined for the third straight day with seven fewer from Sunday.

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on measures concerning international students

Updated: 13 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on a measures concerning international students

Updated: 14 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now