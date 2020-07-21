Advertisement

Temperatures on the Rise

Humidity Returning as Well
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve received a nice break from the heat and humidity we dealt with last Friday and Saturday across the area. We’ll be in for comfortable conditions through tonight. Heading into Wednesday afternoon and evening, we’ll be tracking the redevelopment of some showers and storms in far western South Dakota. Temperatures will reach the upper 80′s west and the lower 80′s east.

By Thursday, thunderstorm chances will enter the Dakota News Now viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s as that humidity makes a comeback. We’ll be right back where we were last week on Friday and Saturday as all of our high temperatures will be in the 90′s and feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits. That should prevent most of our area from dealing with severe weather.

Thunderstorm chances, while not completely nonexistent during the weekend, are possible. Most of us should avoid them until our weather pattern changes at the beginning of next week bringing better chances across the area as highs fall slightly to the mid 80′s.

