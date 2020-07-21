Advertisement

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Capt. Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday night.

Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for several weeks.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association says Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.
Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.(Source: Houston Mayor’s Office/CNN)

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, according to the firefighters union.

The head of the union says his death is a reminder of the risks that first responders face during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Antibodies may be key bridge until coronavirus vaccine arrives

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Antibody therapy may be key to helping block the coronavirus infection.

National Politics

Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 8 minutes ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe

Updated: 9 minutes ago
An investigation spurred by the death of a 23-year-old Black man after suburban Denver police stopped him last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.

National

Off-duty officer rescues boy from shark

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
When the off-duty officer saw the shark approaching, he pulled the boy safely out of its reach.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s team on Capitol Hill as virus aid talks deepen

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

National Politics

Trump to send federal agents to Chicago, maybe other cities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.