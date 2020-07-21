Advertisement

Watertown Police Department adds 3 officers thanks to grant

Watertown Police Chief Lee McPeek
Watertown Police Chief Lee McPeek(Dakota Radio Group)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) —Watertown’s police force will be expanding by three additional officers next year thanks to a $375,000 federal grant.

Police Chief Lee McPeek told the city council Monday night that the department’s application for a Community Oriented Policing Services grant - or COPS grant - was approved June 25.

He says three additional officers will get the department adequately staffed, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The vote to accept the COPS grant and the three new officers that will come with it was unanimous.

The grant, which is administered by the Department of Justice, requires the three additional officers remain on the police department staff at least four years, with that fourth year coming entirely at the city’s expense.

