10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 21st

Birds outscore Saints, West Lyon makes state and GPAC moves ahead with falls sports
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday night’s sportscast was very diverse as we heard from GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra, Matt Cullen was in SF for a hockey clinic, Kelsey Thompson talks about the importance of the national softball tourney that’s being played in Sioux Falls and we had baseball highlights from the Canaries, West Lyon boys and the East-West rivalry game.

National tournament a benefit to local softball players

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Thompson says national softball tournament is a chance to grow for her SD Gold team

Cullen enjoys working with kids

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Former NHL standout Matt Cullen was in Sioux Falls for a youth hockey clinic Tuesday and he loves working with kids on the ice

GPAC to proceed with falls sports schedule

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The GPAC has announced that it will proceed with fall sports

Connor Knecht making plenty of connections at Brandon Valley

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week!

IOWA PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Akron-Westfield returns to state, West Lyon shutout

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Westerners beat Gehlen 9-2, Wildcats fall to Ridge View 5-0

Sports

Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Brookings

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx win 6-5 & 7-0

SDHSAA Task Force Recommends Proceeding With Fall Prep Sports Season

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Final vote coming on Wednesday

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

