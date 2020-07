58 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1 new death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

The DOH reported 799 active cases out of 8,077 overall positive cases. Recoveries went up 78 from Tuesday to 7,159 overall.

The state also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations to 56. Total hospitalizations now sit at 790.

The latest COVID-19 related death was reported as a woman from Pennington County in the 50 to 59 age range.

