58 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1 new death

South Dakota coronavirus
South Dakota coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

The DOH reported 799 active cases out of 8,077 overall positive cases. Recoveries went up 78 from Tuesday to 7,159 overall.

The state also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations to 56. Total hospitalizations now sit at 790.

The latest COVID-19 related death was reported as a woman from Pennington County in the 50 to 59 age range.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Brookings Police continue to investigate the drowning death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh and are now looking to speak with multiple potential witnesses.

Authorities say the death of a Sioux Falls woman has been determined a suicide after she was missing for weeks.

Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors

What to know if you hear about a potential positive COVID-19 case tied to a local business.

City crews are working to repair a section of Louise Avenue after it buckled on Tuesday.