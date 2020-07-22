Avera Medical Minute: Orthopedic Urgent Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Erik Thorstenson is joined by a physician assistant from Avera Orthopedics to talk about getting urgent care for an injury.

Erik: Ryan Slaba, physician assistant with Avera Orthopedics joins us, Ryan thanks for joining us today. Ryan what is Orthopedic Urgent Care?

Ryan: "Orthopedic Urgent Care is kind of designed more for that injury that happens and you don't know where to go. It's the same type of thing where you are walking off a curb, you roll your ankle and it's like 'oh shoot', where do I go? It's for that injury that you don't plan on happening. And life happens and it's nice you can get in to be seen, be evaluated, and kind of get some treatment that same day. So it's a walk in clinic where you can evaluated and treated, and hopefully get your way back to rehab to get back to your activities. It's kind of nice we offer x-rays, splinting options, cast options. A lot of times if we need an injection of some sort we can do that as well. So it's kind of nice you can walk in be seen the same day. When you can't get in to see your primary care doctor or even one of our orthopedic specialists.

Erik: What are some of the common types of injuries that you see?

Ryan: "Anything from an ankle sprain to a broken bone. Sometimes infections happen. Anything from a pediatric two-year old falling off the monkey bars,to a 90-year old who's got shoulder pain. So we kind of see everything and we try to get the treatment start and try to get people some relief and on the right direction to get back to their better quality of life."

Erik: And you don't need to make an appointment, you can just come in.

Ryan: "That's correct. You show up and you are seen and we try to get you in as fast at possible get your treatment started. And we try to get you a diagnosis that day and again no appointment needed just call in."

Erik: What the hours of your locations?

Ryan: "We are currently located at 77th and Louise at the Avera Human Performance Center, and the hours are 8am to 9pm at night. So come when it's convenient for you. You can come in after 5 o'clock, after your hours of work. Or before works starts you can come in a 8 o'clock in the morning. We have a lot of access for patients to be seen throughout the day. We do a Saturday clinic as well, it's 10am to 1 at the same location."

Erik: Ryan Slaba, thanks for joining us.

Ryan “Thank you very much.”

