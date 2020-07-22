Advertisement

Body cameras for all SFPD officers included in TenHaken’s $593M budget

(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken laid out his 2021 budget proposal on Tuesday.

60 percent of the $593 million budget focuses on areas like wastewater treatment, streets and highways, and public safety and health.

The budget also earmarks funding for 15 personnel for the city’s new fire station in southeast Sioux Falls, as well as, five new police officer positions.

Meanwhile, $400,000 is dedicated to 150 more body cameras for the police department.

The 2021 budget proposal will go before the city council for approval in September.

