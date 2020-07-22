Advertisement

Brookings Police searching for multiple ‘potential witnesses’ in drowning death of 10-year-old

Brookings Police are hoping to identify and speak with multiple potential witnesses in the drowning death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh.
Brookings Police are hoping to identify and speak with multiple potential witnesses in the drowning death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Police continue to investigate the drowning death of a 10-year-old earlier this month and are now looking to speak with multiple potential witnesses.

Brookings Police say 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh’s body was found in a pond near 12th Street and Southland Lane after being reported missing. Police say the investigation began after a parent called police stating Molu had been riding his bike and did not return home on July 2.

Posts circulating social media claim Molu was pushed into the pond. Police said the tips they received were found to be not factual through the ongoing investigation.

Now, police are hoping to identify possible witnesses and speak with them. Police are asking if you recognize anyone in the photos or you are pictured below, to contact them at 692-2113.

Brooking Drowning Death Investigation

