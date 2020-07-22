Canaries hit 6 HR’s and hang on to beat Saints 10-9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries(10-5) launched six home runs out of the park and defeated the St. Paul Saints(7-9) 10-9.

Every Canaries hitter in the lineup recorded a hit in the power showcase Tuesday night.

St. Paul jumped out to the early first inning lead on an RBI single by Chesny Young that scored Mikey Reynolds after his leadoff double to give the the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls tied things up with a solo home run by Logan Landon to knot things up 1-1 after two innings.

The Canaries broke the game open with a seven run third inning. Ryan Brett lead off with a line drive home run down the left field line. Andrew Ely followed him with a single. He was followed by a two-run home run off the bat of Jabari Henry, his league leading fourth of the season. Alay Lago and Damek Tomscha hit back-to-back singles. Tomscha then stole second before a two-run single by Logan Landon gave the Birds a 6-1 advantage. Newcomer Grant Kay followed Landon with a two-run home run in his Canaries debut to stretch the lead to 8-1.

Mike Hart and Logan Landon hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth to push the lead to 10-1. Landon's second home run of the night made him the first Bird this season with multiple home runs in a single game.

Things started to turn in the top of the 6th for the Saints as they add three runs to cut the deficit to 10-4.

St. Paul added two more in the seventh to make the score 10-6. One more came across in the eighth for the Saints to make it 10-7.

The Saints scraped across two more runs in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to 10-9 before Keaton Steele finished things off resulting in the Canaries victory.

Ty Culbreth earned his second win of the season for the Birds going five and a third. Keaton Steele earned his league leading sixth save of the season. Eddie Medina took the loss for St. Paul.

The Canaries host the Saints for the second of the three game set Wednesday, July 22. Tyler Herron takes the ball for Sioux Falls with Matt Solter getting the start for St. Paul. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game story courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.