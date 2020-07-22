Cullen enjoys working with kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former NHL star Matt Cullen has been back to Sioux Falls on numerous occasions since his retirement for youth hockey clinics. It’s something he really enjoys since he gets to spend time with kids who love his sport. ”You know I end up doing a few things like this and I love seeing it. I love the game and everything the game has done for me. It’s fun to get back out on the ice with the kids and see the smiles on their faces and especially after everything we’ve gone through here the last couple of months. To be able to see the kids being out here and being active and getting out there with their buddies and having fun it’s great to see,” says Cullen. He’s also happy that the return of the NHL season is right around the corner.

