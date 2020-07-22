Advertisement

East wins first game of doubleheader in rivalry matchup

East and West split legion doubleheader
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls East won the first game of a doubleheader with arch rival SF West. Keaton Hartman made a great catch in center field and turned that into a double play for West. But Tyler Boyum’s singles made it 2-0 before West rallied to tie on a long hit to the wall by Robert Feiock to score two. But East went on to win the game 6-3 before West rallied to gain the split with an 11-0 win in the night cap.

