East wins first game of doubleheader in rivalry matchup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls East won the first game of a doubleheader with arch rival SF West. Keaton Hartman made a great catch in center field and turned that into a double play for West. But Tyler Boyum’s singles made it 2-0 before West rallied to tie on a long hit to the wall by Robert Feiock to score two. But East went on to win the game 6-3 before West rallied to gain the split with an 11-0 win in the night cap.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.