Emerald Ash Borer impacting small communities

WORTHING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture confirmed an infestation of Emerald Ash Borer in Worthing just over two weeks ago, and the city plans to take that threat seriously.

Between COVID-19, and coming off a year of widespread flooding, Mayor Bradley Hazuka says the Emerald Ash Borer is just the latest thing, in a long list of difficulties, the community has faced in recent memory.

“My initial thoughts were, okay, what’s going to be the impact, what’s going to be the cost, where are we going to come up with resources,” Hazuka said.

With an estimated 20% drop in the city’s annual budget because of the pandemic, Hazuka says finding additional funds to either treat or remove the trees, will be the toughest obstacle Worthing has to face.

“Unfortunately, the state and federal (government), they don’t offer any funds for the removal of ash trees or treatment of ash trees,” Hazuka said. “That’s going to be a financial burden on, not only the city, but also the residents, and right now we don’t have any good answers on how we’re going to help to offset that, or if we even can, just because there is no money available for it.”

The community of Canton has also been dealing with the impacts of the Emerald Ash Borer.

South Dakota Forest Health Specialist John Ball says ash trees that have been infested, can actually become a danger if not taken down.

“Once a tree dies, or we have large branches that have died, the tree becomes very unstable, and what we call unpredictable,” Ball said. “In other words, they can just fall with the slightest breeze, someone even touching it, surprisingly.”

Ball says it is important to keep the bugs from spreading so that other South Dakota communities don’t have to see trees, like the ones in Canton’s Industrial Park, destroyed.

“These trees have been infested for a number of years, and that’s one of the problems, we never find the first infested tree,” Ball said. “When we find an infested tree, we find others, and we find that it has been there for a while.”

To stay up to date on locations where the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed, as well as the latest guidelines in your area, you can visit the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s website.

