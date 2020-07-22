Advertisement

Emerald Ash Borer impacting small communities

Credit: BLM
Credit: BLM (KKTV)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHING, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture confirmed an infestation of Emerald Ash Borer in Worthing just over two weeks ago, and the city plans to take that threat seriously.

Between COVID-19, and coming off a year of widespread flooding, Mayor Bradley Hazuka says the Emerald Ash Borer is just the latest thing, in a long list of difficulties, the community has faced in recent memory.

“My initial thoughts were, okay, what’s going to be the impact, what’s going to be the cost, where are we going to come up with resources,” Hazuka said.

With an estimated 20% drop in the city’s annual budget because of the pandemic, Hazuka says finding additional funds to either treat or remove the trees, will be the toughest obstacle Worthing has to face.

“Unfortunately, the state and federal (government), they don’t offer any funds for the removal of ash trees or treatment of ash trees,” Hazuka said. “That’s going to be a financial burden on, not only the city, but also the residents, and right now we don’t have any good answers on how we’re going to help to offset that, or if we even can, just because there is no money available for it.”

The community of Canton has also been dealing with the impacts of the Emerald Ash Borer.

South Dakota Forest Health Specialist John Ball says ash trees that have been infested, can actually become a danger if not taken down.

“Once a tree dies, or we have large branches that have died, the tree becomes very unstable, and what we call unpredictable,” Ball said. “In other words, they can just fall with the slightest breeze, someone even touching it, surprisingly.”

Ball says it is important to keep the bugs from spreading so that other South Dakota communities don’t have to see trees, like the ones in Canton’s Industrial Park, destroyed.

“These trees have been infested for a number of years, and that’s one of the problems, we never find the first infested tree,” Ball said. “When we find an infested tree, we find others, and we find that it has been there for a while.”

To stay up to date on locations where the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed, as well as the latest guidelines in your area, you can visit the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls School District searches for subs amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Sioux Falls School District searches for subs amid pandemic

News

SDHSAA to proceed on schedule with sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota High School Athletics are forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Sioux Falls Police investigating casino robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police are investigating a casino robbery in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

News

58 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Brookings Police searching for multiple ‘potential witnesses’ in drowning death of 10-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
Brookings Police continue to investigate the drowning death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh and are now looking to speak with multiple potential witnesses.

News

Brooking Drowning Death Investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now