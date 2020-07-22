Gramstad leads West Lyon to state baseball tournament
Wildcats beat Unity Christian to make state
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon Wildcats are headed to the Iowa State 2-A baseball tournament in Des Moines after an impressive 3-0 win Tuesday night over Unity Christian. Jalyn Gramstad was unhittable on the mound for the Wildcats and he also had a big 2-run single in the bottom of the 1st inning and those were the only runs he needed in the victory.
