Gramstad leads West Lyon to state baseball tournament

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon Wildcats are headed to the Iowa State 2-A baseball tournament in Des Moines after an impressive 3-0 win Tuesday night over Unity Christian. Jalyn Gramstad was unhittable on the mound for the Wildcats and he also had a big 2-run single in the bottom of the 1st inning and those were the only runs he needed in the victory.

