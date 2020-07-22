Advertisement

Gramstad leads West Lyon to state baseball tournament

Wildcats beat Unity Christian to make state
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon Wildcats are headed to the Iowa State 2-A baseball tournament in Des Moines after an impressive 3-0 win Tuesday night over Unity Christian. Jalyn Gramstad was unhittable on the mound for the Wildcats and he also had a big 2-run single in the bottom of the 1st inning and those were the only runs he needed in the victory.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Canaries hit 6 HR’s and hang on to beat Saints 10-9

Updated: 2 hours ago
Birds win wild game as Logan Landon hits a pair of home runs and makes another nice catch in center field

Sports

East wins first game of doubleheader in rivalry matchup

Updated: 2 hours ago
East takes game one from West in legion baseball

Sports

National tournament a benefit to local softball players

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thompson says national softball tournament is a chance to grow for her SD Gold team

Sports

Cullen enjoys working with kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Former NHL standout Matt Cullen was in Sioux Falls for a youth hockey clinic Tuesday and he loves working with kids on the ice

Latest News

Sports

GPAC to proceed with falls sports schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
The GPAC has announced that it will proceed with fall sports

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 21st

Updated: 4 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 21st

Athlete Of The Week

Connor Knecht making plenty of connections at Brandon Valley

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week!

Sports

IOWA PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Akron-Westfield returns to state, West Lyon shutout

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Westerners beat Gehlen 9-2, Wildcats fall to Ridge View 5-0

Sports

Brandon Valley sweeps doubleheader from Brookings

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Lynx win 6-5 & 7-0

High School

SDHSAA Task Force Recommends Proceeding With Fall Prep Sports Season

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Final vote coming on Wednesday