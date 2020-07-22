Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Mitchell has made it a priority to clean up its lake.

That, coupled with people getting outdoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an uptick in the number of people utilizing Lake Mitchell this summer.

For years, the water quality of Lake Mitchell has been a major concern, but with recent treatment, Mitchell Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell says, the safety of the water has begun to improve.

“This year has been great up to this point, but we know, as the summer wears on, that it’s probably going to start turning here,” Powell said.

Powell says the pandemic has forced people outdoors, and because of that, the residents of Mitchell are heading to the lake.

”They can spread out, they can be with their loved ones and enjoy the outdoors right here in Mitchell, right here in city limits,” Powell said. “That’s a unique opportunity for us in our community, and that’s been very exciting for us.”

Although city leaders say it’s great to see the increased use of Lake Mitchell from both locals as well as those from outside the area but because of potential toxins still present in the water, the city continues to closely monitor the lake’s condition.

”We’re still watching that water quality,” Powell said. “What we want to see is improved water quality, so even though the toxin levels aren’t high, we don’t have improved water quality coming into Lake Mitchell.”

As of today, a “watch” has been issued for Lake Mitchell, but with efforts from both the city and a number of partners, the hope is to have the lake cleaned and restored in the near future so that visitors keep coming back for years to come.

”I think it’s a great opportunity to show what’s possible, and we’re all working together, and we feel like we can make it happen,” Powell said.

For the current conditions of Lake Mitchell, as well as the latest watches and warnings, you can visit the city of Mitchell’s website.

