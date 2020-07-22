Minnesota governor prepares to announce masking decision

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a statewide face mask mandate on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has scheduled a news conference with health officials and business owners to announce his “next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.” His spokesman said it will be an announcement about masking but declined to release details.

Walz told reporters Tuesday he was close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear masks in public.

The Minnesota Hospital Association last week called on the governor to order masks statewide.

