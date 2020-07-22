Advertisement

Minnesota governor prepares to announce masking decision

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)(John Autey | AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a statewide face mask mandate on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has scheduled a news conference with health officials and business owners to announce his “next steps in the state’s response to COVID-19.” His spokesman said it will be an announcement about masking but declined to release details.

Walz told reporters Tuesday he was close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear masks in public.

The Minnesota Hospital Association last week called on the governor to order masks statewide.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Police: Angela Armstrong death determined suicide

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the death of a Sioux Falls woman has been determined a suicide after she was missing for weeks.

News

Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors

News

What to know if you hear about a potential positive COVID-19 case tied to a local business

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
What to know if you hear about a potential positive COVID-19 case tied to a local business.

News

Crews working to repair buckled section of Louise Avenue

Updated: 15 hours ago
City crews are working to repair a section of Louise Avenue after it buckled on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

National softball tournament welcomes teams nationwide to Sioux Falls

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
National softball tournament welcomes teams nationwide to Sioux Falls

News

Body cameras for all SFPD officers included in TenHaken’s $593M budget

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken laid out his 2021 budget proposal on Tuesday.

News

Schulte Subaru gifts dream car to long-time employee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
23 years of hard work certainly paid off for Glenn at Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls. On Monday evening he received the car of his dreams.

News

Representative Johnson spearheads bipartisan effort for better telehealth access

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Representative Dusty Johnson is helping lead a bipartisan effort on telehealth.

News

65-year-old Iowa man dies in grain bin accident

Updated: 20 hours ago
Plymouth County authorities say a 65-year-old man was killed in a grain bin accident Tuesday morning.

National

Minnesota lawmakers pass police accountability package

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Steve Karnowski
The sweeping package was said to be one of the most substantial changes to the state's criminal justice system in years.