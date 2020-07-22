Advertisement

National softball tournament welcomes teams nationwide to Sioux Falls

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Softball players from around the country are in Sioux Falls this week for the USA Class A 18U Girls National Championship.

The event is put on by Sioux Falls People For Youth at Sherman Park.

Over 20 teams from South Dakota, Minnesota, California, Florida, Indiana and more are in town.

Dave Nielsen with Sioux Falls People For Youth said, “I will say this year it’s been diminished a little bit because of, like everything else, people were reluctant to travel, but we still have a pretty good cross section of teams that have come from across the united states.”

With teams from all over the country, the tournament is using the entire complex to social distance.

Nielsen added, “Social distancing is probably the biggest one that we take, and the other one that we try to do is schedule the games with enough off time in between so that the teams that are playing can finish their games, leave and then we make sure that the field area is left uncongested.”

Admission is free, but spectators are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

And for some teams in certain states, the Coronavirus pandemic has significantly shortened their season.

“Many teams that have only played one tournament this year, maybe a couple,” said Nielsen.

One of those teams is Nor Cal Strike Zone, which has players from California, and this tournament is the first games they’ve played this summer.

Heidi Floyd of Susanville, California said, “It’s been rough, we’ve had a couple practices in backyards and where we can find dirt to play on, but no games this summer. This is the first time that we’ve played this summer, and it will be the last time because they are closing our state down again.”

Heidi Floyd’s daughter is on the Strike Zone, and says she’s just grateful to be playing games again.

Floyd added, “We’ve all missed it. We’ve all missed the togetherness, and their teammates and sisters, and it’s nice to see them all together again and cheering each other on.”

Floyd’s daughter is a senior, and she is thankful that she gets to take the field during this difficult year.

“I just want to say thank you again for letting us come here and letting the kids be kids. We got some seniors on the team, my daughter is a senior, so the exposure to the coaches is important,” said Floyd.

Dakota News Now was told that the City of Sioux Falls worked closely with USA Softball to make sure this national tournament could still be played safely.

The tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

