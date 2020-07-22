Advertisement

National tournament a benefit to local softball players

Thompson says her goal is to help her players improve with better competition
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USA Girls 18 & Under Class “A” National Fast Pitch softball tournament is being held in Sioux Falls at Sherman Park from Tuesday through Saturday. 24 teams from around the country are in South Dakota and it would have been a much higher total if it weren’t for COVID 19. For SD Gold head coach Kelsey Thompson it’s all about giving her team a chance to grow from the experience. ”Yeah it’s always fun to get these girls ready for college and play at a high level. I think it’s the best thing for them to get to play teams they don’t see year around and to have to adjust to really good competition is setting them up well for the future and that’s been our goal all year long,” says Thompson.

Her team won both games on Tuesday without giving up a run. Pool play continues Wednesday and then teams are seeded for championship play with the title game scheduled for Saturday at noon.

