Police: Angela Armstrong death determined suicide

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the death of a Sioux Falls woman has been determined a suicide after she was missing for weeks.

Sioux Falls Police found Angela Armstrong’s body in a garage along with her vehicle in southern Sioux Falls on June 23.

Police say Armstrong's vehicle was found in a garage on the south side of Sioux Falls. (KSFY)

An autopsy was completed and police say the coroner determined the manner of death was suicide.

Armstrong had been missing since June 3. Authorities repeatedly asked for assistance in her search after they ran out of leads.

Police previously said Armstrong lived “in the area” of where her body was found, though the garage did not belong to her.

