SDHSAA to proceed on schedule with sports

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school athletes across the country saw their season come to an abrupt halt in the spring of last year. Many states across the country have already said they intend to not have high school sports for the upcoming fall athletic season. However, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) voted unanimously today to proceed with high school sports on time.

The decision came after a task force recommended that high school sports should continue as scheduled. However, schools and localities will have the final say as it relates to both fan attendance, and athletes participation.

“Our biggest focus going into the task force was number one safety, and number two was keeping kids active and keeping kids involved in their schools.” said Dan Swartos, Executive Director of SDHSAA.

Despite the decision to continue on time, Swartos says that things will look a bit different for both athletes and fans.

“Starting from the bus ride to contests there will likely be assigned seating on buses, we are hoping schools require students to wear masks to help with close contact... at the games there will likely be varying procedures for who schools allow to attend the contest.”

Swartos believes that everyone involved is happy to get back.

“We’re happy to move forward with this, we’re going to continue to monitor this throughout the Fall and throughout the school year to be honest. Parents should know we have put a lot of time and effort into putting in as much mitigation as possible to keep your kids safe and everyone involved safe.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.