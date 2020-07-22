Advertisement

SDHSAA to proceed on schedule with sports

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the SDHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to move forward on time with high school sports.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school athletes across the country saw their season come to an abrupt halt in the spring of last year. Many states across the country have already said they intend to not have high school sports for the upcoming fall athletic season. However, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) voted unanimously today to proceed with high school sports on time.

The decision came after a task force recommended that high school sports should continue as scheduled. However, schools and localities will have the final say as it relates to both fan attendance, and athletes participation.

“Our biggest focus going into the task force was number one safety, and number two was keeping kids active and keeping kids involved in their schools.” said Dan Swartos, Executive Director of SDHSAA.

Despite the decision to continue on time, Swartos says that things will look a bit different for both athletes and fans.

“Starting from the bus ride to contests there will likely be assigned seating on buses, we are hoping schools require students to wear masks to help with close contact... at the games there will likely be varying procedures for who schools allow to attend the contest.”

Swartos believes that everyone involved is happy to get back.

“We’re happy to move forward with this, we’re going to continue to monitor this throughout the Fall and throughout the school year to be honest. Parents should know we have put a lot of time and effort into putting in as much mitigation as possible to keep your kids safe and everyone involved safe.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Police investigating casino robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are investigating a casino robbery in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

News

58 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 1 new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Brookings Police searching for multiple ‘potential witnesses’ in drowning death of 10-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
Brookings Police continue to investigate the drowning death of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh and are now looking to speak with multiple potential witnesses.

Latest News

News

Brooking Drowning Death Investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

Huset's Speedway re-opens under new management

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Police: Angela Armstrong death determined suicide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the death of a Sioux Falls woman has been determined a suicide after she was missing for weeks.

News

Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Lake Mitchell sees increase in visitors