Sioux Falls Police investigating casino robbery

Police say two men wearing bandanas entered the business armed with a handgun.
Police say two men wearing bandanas entered the business armed with a handgun.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a casino in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police say two men entered the Burnside Game Place near West Burnside Street and North Western Avenue at around 9:15 am.

Police say one man was armed with a handgun. The suspects took cash and fled. Both suspects were wearing cloth/bandanas over their faces.

The casino employee was not injured.

