Sioux Falls Police investigating casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a casino in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police say two men entered the Burnside Game Place near West Burnside Street and North Western Avenue at around 9:15 am.

Police say one man was armed with a handgun. The suspects took cash and fled. Both suspects were wearing cloth/bandanas over their faces.

The casino employee was not injured.

