Sioux Falls Police investigating casino robbery
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a casino in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls Police say two men entered the Burnside Game Place near West Burnside Street and North Western Avenue at around 9:15 am.
Police say one man was armed with a handgun. The suspects took cash and fled. Both suspects were wearing cloth/bandanas over their faces.
The casino employee was not injured.
