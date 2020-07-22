Sioux Falls School District searches for subs amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is beginning their search for substitute teachers for this upcoming school year.

Like most years, this year is no different as the district is always looking for more subs.

The Coronavirus pandemic poses many challenges and uncertainties to many school districts across the state of South Dakota, but the Sioux Falls School District knows one thing for certain and that is that they are in need of substitute teachers.

Senior Director of Human Resources at the Sioux Falls School District Becky Dorman said, “If we felt like we were short substitutes before, the issue is going to compound.”

The Sioux Falls School District is now in the market for substitute teachers, and in a normal year, they would need around 500 substitutes at the start of the year.

Dorman added, “On a daily bases, looking at last year, we need anywhere from 150 and 350 people a day to serve as substitutes. This year that could look a little bit different, we’ll have to see.”

To be a sub in Sioux Falls you must have a high school diploma, or GED, and multiple years of experience working with kids or the public.

“There are a lot of people in this community that see substitute teaching as their way to give back to the community, and with taking necessary precautions they are going to be able to do that,” Dorman said.

The School District says that along with regular training in August will be special COVID-19 training, and encourages subs to make the proper decision for their own health.

“It’s going to cause individuals to look at their own health, their own employment situation, and their own sensitivity to the COVID-19 pandemic and their response to it,” said Dorman.

If you or somebody you know would like to be a substitute teacher, you can go to the Sioux Falls School Districts website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.