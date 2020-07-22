Warming Trend Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the showers and thunderstorms we saw this morning is just the beginning of what we’ll be dealing with through the rest of this week and into the weekend. With the increase in heat and humidity, this will allow for storms to form. Not everyone will see the storms or receive the rain, but the chances will stick around through the rest of the week. Expect quiet conditions heading into tonight with some isolated showers and storms possible along and south of I-90 heading into Thursday morning.

The heat will build in for Thursday with highs topping out in the mid 80′s east and the lower to mid 90′s west. For some in west central South Dakota, feels like temperatures will already be in the triple digits on Thursday itself. There will be another chance for some spotty showers and storms. For Friday, expect highs everywhere to be in the 90′s with some spots even hitting 100 degrees. The feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits for much of the region. This will lead to another potential round for showers and storms that night with similar timing to the storms we saw last Friday night.

The weekend will feature hot and humid conditions with highs on Saturday still in the mid 90′s along with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. For Sunday, highs will be slightly cooler thanks to a cold front that moves on through. It will only knock our temperatures down next week to the mid 80′s which won’t be much cooler by any means! Expect highs to remain in the mid to upper 80′s to the lower 90′s next week.

