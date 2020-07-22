Advertisement

What to know if you hear about a potential positive COVID-19 case tied to a local business

By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the pandemic, Dakota News Now has received multiple messages from viewers telling us about different businesses possibly having positive COVID-19 cases. And we’ve received questions asking why a certain business isn’t closed although they had an employee who tested positive? So we spoke with South Dakota’s state epidemiologist to find out the answer.

The South Dakota Department of Health has had their hands full these past couple months looking into positive cases. South Dakota Epidemiologist Josh Clayton says it’s a pretty thorough investigation they must go through for each case.

When someone does test positive for COVID-19 the South Dakota Department of Health gets involved and reaches out to the patient to see where they were two days prior to when they developed symptoms.

“We take that information and we then notify those individuals who are considered close contact,” said Clayton.

Those close contacts are asked to quarantine for 14 days. If an individual worked while able to spread COVID their employer is notified.

“Really talk with them about how to monitor the health of their employees and make sure that they are able to open or reopen as needed,” said Clayton.

Any employee who worked in close contact will also be notified. Also, businesses are recommended to clean and disinfect following CDC guidelines. And they may have to close to do so, depending on where the employee was working in the building.

Whether or not a business needs to close also depends a lot on how long the employee was contagious.

It depends on when an individual became ill. According to Clayton, if it’s been more than 48 hours prior to showing symptoms, they wouldn’t be considered contagious.

“So if a person became ill on Monday, they had not been in the office over the weekend, there would be no need to close that business,” said Clayton.

It also depends on whether or not they showed symptoms.

“For asymptomatic cases, those individuals are not coughing, there is less likelihood of kind of them pushing out those infectious virus particles into the general area and so, you know cleaning may not be fully needed for some of those individuals,” said Clayton.

If the state health department does feel there is a potential risk to the public, they'll alert the public.

“Public notices are issued when that case has had close contact with individuals. So that 15 minutes within 6-feet, but there’s no specific recollection of who they may have been around,” said Clayton.

“Or public-facing individuals in businesses.”

If an employee doesn’t feel their employer is taking the proper precautions handling a positive COVID case, Clayton says they should contact the state’s COVID hotline. You can do that through the 2-1-1 Helpline Center or directly at 800-997-2880.

The CDC also has recommendations on their website for how a business should handle a positive COVID-19 case.

