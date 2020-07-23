Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 22nd

There will be fall high school sports in South Dakota
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDHSAA Board voted unanimously in Pierre Wednesday to move forward with fall sports after recommendations from a task force. Zach Borg has our Billion Automotive Plays of the Week, Andy North talks about the Sanford International possibly having the first fans and the Canaries tried to stay in first place against St. Paul.

