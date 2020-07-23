Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates 30th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. There are a few events being planned in Sioux Falls to celebrate.

The Americans with Disabilities Act will be holding an ADA 30th Anniversary Virtual Summit on July 24 from 9:00-10:30 A.M.

There will be 9 panelists to discuss the impact of the ADA and share their stories.

Anyone can register for the free event here.

Oh My Cupcakes has agreed to make a special cupcake to celebrate the anniversary. It will be available on July 25 only.

ADA will also be lighting the Arc of Dreams on July 26.

They encourage individuals to visit the Arc and take photos, which will be posted on their social media sites.

On August 7, ADA will also be part of the Downtown First Fridays event with a booth providing information and activities.

You may see ADA 30th Anniversary Banners in different locations in town.

