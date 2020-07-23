Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana alum Kornelia Staniszewska teamed with Alexis Nelson to claim the doubles championship at the South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament.

Tea’s Justin Henderson uses the cushion of turn four at Knoxville Raceway to take the lead in the 360 sprint feature, and goes on to pick up his second win of the year at Knoxville.

In the district semifinals Western Christian’s Kobi Baccam makes a great diving play to rob West Lyon.

However there’s no way to catch it when it goes over the wall. Easton Fleshman leaves the yard to help lead the Wildcats to a 13-3 win. Three days later the West Lyon softball team got into the act with Zavyr Metzger connecting on a 2-run bomb in their 12-2 region semifinal win. Both Wildcat teams moved to within a win of reaching the state tournament.

Topping our list is Canaries outfielder Mike Hart, who prevents a Chicago walkoff and saves the game for the Canaries.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week!>

