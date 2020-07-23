Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths surpass 120 in South Dakota

South Dakota coronavirus
South Dakota coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Thursday bringing the state total to 121.

The 66 new cases bring the state’s overall positive cases to 8,143, with 808 of those currently active.

The state also reported two new hospitalizations with 50 people currently hospitalized. 792 people in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.

55 new recoveries were also reported. Overall, 7,214 people have recovered from COVID-19.

