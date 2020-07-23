Heat and Humidity Return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had a nice break from the heat and humidity across the area, but it begins to make its comeback for today and will continue through Saturday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for much of the area through Saturday. Feels Like temperatures will exceed 100 degrees during that stretch - especially for Friday and Saturday.

With that heat and humidity will come storm chances. There will be a chance for some showers and storms in the western part of the state for this evening mainly along and west of the Missouri. That threat will then shift east as there will be a Slight Risk for severe weather across the area for Friday evening. Storms are expected to develop in western South Dakota and move east throughout Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

The heat will begin to subside after a cold front moves through on Sunday night and into Monday, but we won’t be cooling down by much. Highs will drop to the mid 80′s generally and we’ll begin that climb heading into the end of July and beginning of August right back into the lower 90′s.

