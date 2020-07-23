Luverne prepares for Minnesota mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that masks will be mandatory statewide beginning this weekend.

Starting Saturday, July 25, people in Minnesota will be required to wear face coverings in all public indoor spaces and businesses, and the City of Luverne is preparing for that reality.

Luverne City Administrator John Call said, “We have the masks ordered; we are ready. A couple of our places that would be more open to the public would be our municipal liquor store and the fitness center, and we will provide masks to the public if they are unmasked when they come to the door.”

The Luverne Chamber of Commerce says they will be given masks by the State of Minnesota to distribute to local businesses.

Call says that city offices will still operate by appointment only with the intention to keep people safe.

“I think the main things we are after is the protection of our employees, and protection of our customers or patron and taxpayers here in Luverne, so we are trying to be as safe as we can,” Call added.

Call mentions that if someone has a condition where they can’t wear a mask at the cities liquor store of fitness center, they will work with them to accommodate.

He also says the few days between the announcement and mandate are helpful.

Call said, “We were thankful that the governor did give everybody a few days to get ready for this, the city included. I think a lot of entities were ready for it and I think those that weren’t can probably borrow some masks or get more prepared here in the near future.”

On the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, you can find specifics to what situations masks are mandatory.

Overall, Call says Luverne is ready to Mask Up.

“I think we are prepared for the mask mandate; I think most of our citizens are aware of it, I think the businesses are,” said Call.

Dakota News Now did reach out to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office to see how they’re going to go about enforcing this mandate, and they weren’t available for comment today.

