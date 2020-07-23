Advertisement

Minnesota governor to sign police accountability bill

The Minneapolis City Council is moving forward with plans to abolish its police department in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

The bill passed by the Legislature earlier this week also bans chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training, which critics say promotes excessive force.

It imposes a duty to intercede on officers who see a colleague using excessive force. Officers will get more training on dealing with people with mental health issues and autism.

Passage of the bill came after nearly two months of difficult negotiations that followed Floyd’s death on May 25 and the ensuing unrest that spread around the world over police brutality and racism.

