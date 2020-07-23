National softball tournament has been a goal for local teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The national softball tournament continued Wednesday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls for the Girls 18 and under division in Class “A” of USA softball. It’s something that local teams have been looking forward all summer, especially with so many tournaments being canceled by COVID 19.

”Yes absolutely it’s been a goal. This has been a goal of ours in mind all year long as we’ve been working whether we’ve been together or apart. We knew this tournament was going to be big and we wanted to be good role models for those little kids in town maybe looking to be our kids some day,” says Kelsey Thompson, head coach of SD Gold. Thompson’s team went 3-0 in pool play. Championship bracket games actually started Wednesday evening. It’s a double elimination tournament with the title game scheduled for Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.