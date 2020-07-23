Advertisement

New Missouri River bridge coming to Pierre-Fort Pierre

The bridge will make several improvements from the old one, and will be built largely with state funding.
A road in downtown Starke is permanently closing this week to make way for a major construction project.
A road in downtown Starke is permanently closing this week to make way for a major construction project.(WCJB)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre City Commission took on another big project recently. This newest one comes with help from the state, and will replace the old bridge connecting Fort Pierre and Pierre with a brand new one.

The bridge is the latest in a line of new projects in Pierre, to include a new public swimming pool and water treatment plant.

“It is a state project but before I was elected mayor we talked about it when I was on the city commission, the last three years since I’ve been Mayor its been at the forefront of the conversation.” Said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding.

The old bridge will not be demolished until the completion of the new one, preventing any major traffic hold ups.

“It shouldn’t impede traffic between Pierre and Fort Pierre, because they will keep the old bridge in place for travel and once the new bridge is completed they will direct traffic around the new bridge and then start the destruction of the old bridge.” Harding said.

The new bridge and other construction projects not only represent further beautification and better amenities for the city, but also the potential for an economic boom.

“You’re looking at about one hundred million dollars in investment in central South Dakota, and so throughout the next year you’re going to see contractors coming here and staying several years, to build the bridge and the water treatment plant, and engineers, equipment. So I think the next three years look very promising for the capital of South Dakota.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

SFPD’s use of force arrest of juveniles in June deemed ‘reasonable’ following internal, state DCI review

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sioux Falls Police say officers’ ‘use of force’ caught on camera in the arrest of juveniles on June 21 was deemed “reasonable” and “appropriate” following an internal and state DCI review.

Latest News

News

Authorities identify 85-year-old Hurley man killed in crash southeast of Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 pm near 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

News

Police: 2 arrested for Burnside Gaming Place robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are investigating a casino robbery in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

News

COVID-19 deaths surpass 120 in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday.

News

Fan-less LFA MMA events continue at the Sanford Pentagon

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Fan-less LFA MMA events continue at the Sanford Pentagon

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

Fan-less LFA MMA events continue at the Sanford Pentagon

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now