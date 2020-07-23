New Missouri River bridge coming to Pierre-Fort Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre City Commission took on another big project recently. This newest one comes with help from the state, and will replace the old bridge connecting Fort Pierre and Pierre with a brand new one.

The bridge is the latest in a line of new projects in Pierre, to include a new public swimming pool and water treatment plant.

“It is a state project but before I was elected mayor we talked about it when I was on the city commission, the last three years since I’ve been Mayor its been at the forefront of the conversation.” Said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding.

The old bridge will not be demolished until the completion of the new one, preventing any major traffic hold ups.

“It shouldn’t impede traffic between Pierre and Fort Pierre, because they will keep the old bridge in place for travel and once the new bridge is completed they will direct traffic around the new bridge and then start the destruction of the old bridge.” Harding said.

The new bridge and other construction projects not only represent further beautification and better amenities for the city, but also the potential for an economic boom.

“You’re looking at about one hundred million dollars in investment in central South Dakota, and so throughout the next year you’re going to see contractors coming here and staying several years, to build the bridge and the water treatment plant, and engineers, equipment. So I think the next three years look very promising for the capital of South Dakota.”

