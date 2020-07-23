Advertisement

North excited for Sanford International to have fans

Sioux Falls could be first tourney with fans
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd annual Sanford International is on track for the originally scheduled dates in September even though the tour itself hasn’t even started up yet. They have been cautious, especially when you consider the age of the players.

But what has Andy really pumped up is the fact that this could be one of the first sporting events involving major sports with fans in attendance. It’s been odd watching the PGA tour with no galleries. ”I don’t like the fact that we don’t have fans. I think every player is that way. You enjoy showing off. Let’s face it, most professional athletes just like to show off and show their skills. It’s going to be really cool to have the event in Sioux Falls and hopefully we may be the first event that has fans which would be really neat,” says North.

And something else that will be really neat is that The Golden Bear will be back for the Saturday exhibition. Two years ago when the tournament was brand new, the crowd that came to Minnehaha Country Club to see him play was treated to some vintage Jack Nicklaus, when he rolled in a birdie putt on the very first green. He’s not only the game’s best player ever, he’s an incredible ambassador as well. Hale Irwin will also be back from last year to play in the exhibition.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

National softball tournament has been a goal for local teams

Updated: 27 minutes ago
National softball tournament has been a goal for local teams

Sports

Birds try to remain in first place

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Birds try to stay in first place in American Association with another win over St. Paul

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Sports

SDHSAA votes unanimously to have fall sports

Updated: 55 minutes ago
SDHSAA votes to proceed with fall sports in South Dakota

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 22nd

Updated: 56 minutes ago
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 22nd

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 3 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

News

SDHSAA to proceed on schedule with sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota High School Athletics are forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Canaries hit 6 HR’s and hang on to beat Saints 10-9

Updated: 23 hours ago
Birds win wild game as Logan Landon hits a pair of home runs and makes another nice catch in center field