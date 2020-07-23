North excited for Sanford International to have fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd annual Sanford International is on track for the originally scheduled dates in September even though the tour itself hasn’t even started up yet. They have been cautious, especially when you consider the age of the players.

But what has Andy really pumped up is the fact that this could be one of the first sporting events involving major sports with fans in attendance. It’s been odd watching the PGA tour with no galleries. ”I don’t like the fact that we don’t have fans. I think every player is that way. You enjoy showing off. Let’s face it, most professional athletes just like to show off and show their skills. It’s going to be really cool to have the event in Sioux Falls and hopefully we may be the first event that has fans which would be really neat,” says North.

And something else that will be really neat is that The Golden Bear will be back for the Saturday exhibition. Two years ago when the tournament was brand new, the crowd that came to Minnehaha Country Club to see him play was treated to some vintage Jack Nicklaus, when he rolled in a birdie putt on the very first green. He’s not only the game’s best player ever, he’s an incredible ambassador as well. Hale Irwin will also be back from last year to play in the exhibition.

