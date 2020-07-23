Advertisement

Red panda mom missing from Columbus Zoo in Ohio

Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Her name is Kora, and she's missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.(Source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/CNN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoo workers are desperately trying to find a young red panda that’s gone missing.

Her name is Kora, and she lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. She was last seen Tuesday.

Staff have been looking high and low around her habitat. They think she might have escaped on sagging tree limbs, weighed down after rain.

Zookeepers are hoping Kora will return on her own since she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still nursing. They’re being hand fed by zookeepers for now.

The zoo says the red panda is not a threat to the public, and that they are gentle creatures that mostly sleep in trees during the day.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for nearly four months with COVID-19 is back home.

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

National

Sen. Mike Rounds aims to allow Americans to sue China over COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

SFPD’s use of force arrest of juveniles in June deemed ‘reasonable’ following internal, state DCI review

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux Falls Police say officers’ ‘use of force’ caught on camera in the arrest of juveniles on June 21 was deemed “reasonable” and “appropriate” following an internal and state DCI review.

National

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

News

Authorities identify 85-year-old Hurley man killed in crash southeast of Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 pm near 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

News

Police: 2 arrested for Burnside Gaming Place robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are investigating a casino robbery in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.