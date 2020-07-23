Sanford Pentagon continues fan-less MMA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night is one of four events hosted by the Sanford Pentagon through July, pitting fighters against each other in front of empty bleachers.

For everyone involved, the experience is a new one, but for the competitors, it has its benefits.

“On our side, I feel like it’s been such a benefit to some of those newer fighters, for a lot of the guys it seems like in the LFA they are just starting their professional career and in four or five fights, I feel like this is really nice to have a chance to hon in on their craft, get on the big show, but not have those same nerves like you would at a larger event,” says local MMA Trainer Bruce Hoyer.

Fights without fans have led to a litany of changes, for example, some corners are now using different languages to avoid tipping their hand to the opponent when shotting tips to their fighter. The preparation for these bouts was also very different, as fighters trained in isolation, receiving coaching over video calls.

“A lot of it was looking at old fights and saying ‘ok stop, what would you do in this situation? Ok, keep going and give me your thoughts on this,’ so we tried to evolve that fight IQ and that’s one of those things were if a fighter can have a really great fight IQ and can make adjustments in the middle of a fight, he can be better for it,” says Hoyer.

But the athletes aren’t the only ones making adjustments. Staff for Sanford and the LFA make sure every team is tested an isolated in hotel rooms upon arrival, receiving results within 24 to 36 hours. Then they stick around the hotel or the Pentagon, which is cleaned daily, allowing limited access to keep the environment sterile. Even without fans, it is a lot of work, but the staff at Sanford is happy to do it.

“One of the things that drive human behavior is a sense of purpose and when we’re working and doing what we love to do, and that creates an environment for what they love to do, absolutely, our staff has been excited about getting some work done even if it’s a late-night, the early morning they’re ready to go,” says President of Sanford Sports Steve Young.

Friday night’s live stream starts at eight on UFC fight pass.

