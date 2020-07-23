Advertisement

SDHSAA votes unanimously to have fall sports

Fans, attendance will be up to individual schools
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDHSAA Board of Control met Wednesday in Pierre and unanimously voted to proceed with high school sports in the fall based upon recommendations from a task force Monday. As for fans and attendance, that will actually be up to individual schools how they want to handle the situation according to Dr. Dan Swartos, Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association. ”And then at the games there will be some varied procedures for who the schools are allowing to attend the contests. Ranging from no fans to open fans to parents only or parents and student body only. So that is going to be a big change is working and checking on those attendance policies before you go.”

This certainly comes as great news to high school athletes and coaches after the entire spring season was wiped out by the corona virus and the state basketball tournaments during the winter. Much like the GPAC announced Tuesday night about proceeding with fall sports, it’s at least a first step.

