Tourists spend time in South Dakota despite COVID concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With tourist season about halfway through, we’re checking in with some of the campgrounds and attractions to see how things are going this summer.

Just east of Sioux Falls, it's as busy as ever at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park.

Ray Aljets knows his business is among the fortunate, located here.

"Most of them are just happy to be out of their house, We're busy and everybody seems to be enjoying themselves," said Aljets.

Tourism in other parts of the world is sagging.

“I have friends that own parks in other parts of the country that aren’t doing near as well, in areas that are much more COVID impacted than South Dakota and some of the further western states,” said Aljets.

The summer has been full at Strawbale winery near Renner. A family on vacation from California stopped by while we were there. Don South is the owner.

"We started doing outdoor events and our numbers have been historic on some of the evenings. I mean it's been terrific," said South.

Summer vacations are happening this year, just differently.

"Obviously, people are not flying anywhere, they're taking road trips, something self-contained where they can, you know, control their environment that they're in," said South.

In the Black Hills, attractions are buzzing with activity too. John Brockelsby is the Public Relations Director at Reptile Gardens. Tourists often tell him they chose South Dakota for a reason.

"We heard South Dakota was open we just decided to get in the car and head out this way," said Brockelsby.

“Stay a komodo dragon apart, stay a black mamba apart,” said Brockelsby.

Shows have been replaced with individual tourists meeting birds up close. The need for change also created a new hit.

"Our staff members hook a fish or piece of chicken to the line, and then the guests can lower it over the side and feed the gators," said Brockelsby.

Tourists can still have a great time while following social distancing and other precautions, while the business owners can enjoy the benefits of a busy summer.

