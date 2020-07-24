3rd annual Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classics Night in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 3rd annual Nyberg's Ace Hot Classics Night is happening Saturday, July 25th.

There will be vintage cars, food trucks and live music.

The event runs from 2-10 P.M. in Sioux Falls at the downtown Nyberg's Ace.

There is no registration fee.

Public parking will be available in the 11th street public parking ramp.

