57 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including one new death.

The 57 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 8,200. 817 of those cases are currently active. COVID-19 related deaths increased to 122.

Current hospitalizations dropped to 45 with 796 total hospitalizations.

The state also reported 47 new recoveries. 7,261 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.