City making efficient traffic changes to 41st and Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the busiest intersections in Sioux Falls is getting an overhaul.

Crews have been working to increase the efficiency at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. Drivers will notice a new dedicated right turn lane going from east 41st onto southbound Minnesota. There are now two dedicated left-turn lanes for east and westbound 41st street.

Officials say this will decrease delays by 12 seconds at the intersection during peak traffic times.

“This is an intersection where we’re reaching a point where the congestion was beyond where the intersection could handle. So we started seeing through the traffic back up quite a way at this intersection,” says Principal Traffic Engineer Heath Hoftiezer.

The project is expected to be completed over the next few days. In the meantime, drivers are reminded to use caution while driving in the area.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.